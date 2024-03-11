American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 21.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

