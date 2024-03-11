American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Position Cut by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,005 shares during the quarter. American Vanguard comprises 14.5% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.37% of American Vanguard worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $313.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.98.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,766.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVD

American Vanguard Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.