AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.63

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 247425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMTD Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

