Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA):

3/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/22/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

2/21/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. 625,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,938. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

