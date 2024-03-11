Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $293.90

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.90.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON stock opened at $312.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.52. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

