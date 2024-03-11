Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $79.89

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

