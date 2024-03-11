Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $26.33

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 546,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.