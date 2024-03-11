Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $32.73

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $30.74 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.