Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 47,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 206,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.13 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.