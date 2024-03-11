Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $181.50

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Trading Down 1.3 %

SAP stock opened at $192.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.