Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Certara (CERT)

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2024 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Certara had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.
- 2/26/2024 – Certara is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Certara Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CERT stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Activity at Certara
In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 100% Upside in This Real Estate Stock, Institutions Buying In
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.