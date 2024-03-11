Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Certara (CERT)

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2024 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Certara had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/26/2024 – Certara is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Certara had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Certara Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Certara Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Certara

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.