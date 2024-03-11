AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Down 17.6%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 103,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 62,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
AnalytixInsight Trading Down 17.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74.
About AnalytixInsight
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.
