Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

AND opened at C$42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$831.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

