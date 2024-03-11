Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AND has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.