AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Chris Hopkinson Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,991.88).

AO World Stock Performance

LON:AO opened at GBX 92.75 ($1.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,855.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

