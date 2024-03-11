APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

APA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

