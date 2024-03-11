Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.44. Applied Digital shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 349,593 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Applied Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after buying an additional 3,359,845 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,940,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 1,658,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

