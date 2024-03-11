Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 7.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 1,248,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,378,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

