Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Critical Review

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aris Water Solutions and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nine Energy Service 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.36, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $392.12 million 1.77 $18.89 million $0.60 19.98 Nine Energy Service $609.53 million 0.13 $14.39 million ($0.96) -2.31

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Nine Energy Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 4.82% 4.06% 2.05% Nine Energy Service -5.28% -90.54% -6.42%

Volatility and Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Nine Energy Service on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides open hole and cemented completion tool products, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

