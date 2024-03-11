Arm Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:ARM) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

ARM’s (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 12th. ARM had issued 95,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $4,870,500,000 based on an initial share price of $51.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 131.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 98.45. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

