Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.