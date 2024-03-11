Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $168-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.25 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.19) EPS.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,677. Asana has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 in the last 90 days. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 33,942.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 106,674.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 1,093,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

