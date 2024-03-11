ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.23 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00017226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00025222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,551.41 or 1.00013007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00187739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0539274 USD and is down -9.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,480,906.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

