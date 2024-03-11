ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ASML by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $974.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $859.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.01. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.