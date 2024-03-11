ATB Capital Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$19.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$15.25 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.75.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

