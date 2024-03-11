Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAME. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

