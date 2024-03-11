ATRenew (RERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RERE opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $283.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.29. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,061,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 137,066 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 78,745 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

