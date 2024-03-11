Augur Price Down 2.2% This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $1.20 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create and participate in markets predicting outcomes in various fields. It was created by Jack Peterson and Joey Krug, with contributions from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The native token, $REP (Reputation), is used for reporting and disputing outcomes in these markets, with holders staking their tokens on reported outcomes. Accurate reporting is rewarded, while false reporting risks losing staked REP. Additionally, $REP holders can engage in the governance of Augur, influencing its development and protocol changes. Augur leverages blockchain to create a trustless, transparent prediction market, decentralizing and democratizing this space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

