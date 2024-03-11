Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 6,227 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.13. 508,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,095. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.