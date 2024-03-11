Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,509. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

