Aurora Investment Counsel Buys New Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Cedar Fair comprises about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.11% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Cedar Fair

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.