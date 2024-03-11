Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.26 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.04. 556,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

