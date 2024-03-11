Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.37 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

