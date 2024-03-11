Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.62 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSCO traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.33. 235,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.08. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $255.65. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

