Aurora Investment Counsel Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 7,446,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,473,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

