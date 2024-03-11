Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. WNS comprises 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

