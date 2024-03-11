Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,475,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

