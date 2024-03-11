Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 31.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Timken by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.52. 99,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,578. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

