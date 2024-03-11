Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,807,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,976,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,901,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,570,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,651,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.12. 520,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,763. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.