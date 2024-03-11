Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 370,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.