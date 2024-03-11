Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 3,777 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.28.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.83. 86,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.