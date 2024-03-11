Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.