Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $247.46. 202,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.87. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

