AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$24.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Stock Up 3.9 %
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.