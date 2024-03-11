AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$24.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.10.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

