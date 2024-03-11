Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,459 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,717 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 42.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,192.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.75. The company had a trading volume of 674,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,785 shares of company stock worth $8,552,136 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

