Auxier Asset Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Forrester Research worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Forrester Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. 47,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,713. The company has a market cap of $389.68 million, a PE ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

