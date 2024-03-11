Auxier Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $294.02. 783,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,718. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

