Auxier Asset Management Makes New $239,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

JCI stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. 987,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

