Auxier Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.7% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

