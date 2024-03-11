Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.92 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $47.49 or 0.00065968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $17.92 billion and $1.57 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,994,165 coins and its circulating supply is 377,304,525 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.