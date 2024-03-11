Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $12.37

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $12.37 or 0.00017014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $204.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,377,525 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,360,543.19567418 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.12429444 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $273,593,344.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

